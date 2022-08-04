Oblate of St. Francis de Sales Father Stanley Dombrowski blesses a new Marian statue in front of the Marian Hall at St. Cecilia Parish in Fort Myers on July 31, 2022. the statue was donated by Father Dombrowski, the retired Pastor at St. Cecilia, and hi...

Oblate of St. Francis de Sales Father Stanley Dombrowski blesses a new Marian statue in front of the Marian Hall at St. Cecilia Parish in Fort Myers on July 31, 2022. The statue was donated by Father Dombrowski, the retired Pastor at St. Cecilia, and his sister in memory of their parents.

New Marian statue blessed

St. Cecilia Parish in Fort Myers hosted the blessing of a new Marian statue on July 31, 2022. The statue of Mary was donated courtesy of Retired Pastor Father Stanley Dombrowski, Oblate of St. Francis de Sales, and his sister Mary. Father Dombrowski led the blessing ceremony for the statue which sits outside, under the portico at the entrance of Marian Hall. The statue was dedicated to their parents, Stanley and Mary Dombrowski.

A John XXIII Movement men's retreat tookplace at Campo San Jose Retreat Center in Lake Placid on July 31, 2022.

