Retired priest dies
Father Edward A. Kearns Jr., a longtime priest in the Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey, died July 11, 2022, at the age of 86 in Sarasota.
Retired priest dies
Father Edward A. Kearns Jr., a longtime priest in the Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey, died July 11, 2022, at the age of 86 in Sarasota.
Father Kearns was born in Paterson and attended Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, and Immaculate Conception Seminary in Mahwah, New Jersey. He was ordained May 25, 1963 in Paterson. He served as Parishes in Parsippany, Boonton, Oak Ridge and was founding Pastor of a Parish in Three Bridges, New Jersey. He retired to Sarasota in 1998 and assisted part-time at St. Thomas More Parish. He is survived by a sister, numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Three Bridges Sept. 10, 2022.
2022 Sarasota Laps for Life 5K in October
The Knights of Columbus Our Lady of Victory Council 3358 is hosting the 2022 Laps for Life sunrise beach run/walk in support of SOLVE maternity homes in Bradenton, Sarasota and Englewood. The run/walk is 8-10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota. The respect life event brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in support of at-risk women during and after pregnancy. Enjoy the family fun and post-race celebration with music, free food and games at the playground and pavilion area. The race will be chip-time and the first 200 registrants are guaranteed an event shirt. The cost is $40 for adults and $20 for ages 9-13 (under 9, free). To register, create a team or donate online, visit http://srqLapsforLife.net.
Statewide Culture of Life Conference
The Diocese of St. Petersburg is hosting the 2022 annual Culture of Life (Respect Life) Conference at the Bethany Center in Lutz Oct. 14-15, 2022. It includes an opening prayer and one session on Friday starting at 7 p.m. with the main conference on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s theme is Commitment to Care. Conference attendees will be informed, inspired and equipped to understand, engage with and respond to some of the most pressing issues of the culture. Topics will include gender ideology and youth, political commitments, Walking with Moms in Need, end of life, death penalty and human trafficking. For details and registration, see www.dosp.org/culture-of-life-conference/.
If you are interested in a possible bus trip to attend the conference, contact Jeanne Berdeaux at 941-374-1068 or Berdeaux@dioceseofvenice.org.
To view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left.
Have the weekly Florida Catholic - Venice e-Edition delivered right to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.