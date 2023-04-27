Mooney beach volleyball state champs

Congratulations to the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School girls beach volleyball Team who are Sunshine State class AA beach volleyball champs for the second straight year. The team competed at the Game Point Event Center in Orlando April 22, 2023. In addition, the Mooney girls second team were the silver champions. Way to go Lady Cougars.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.