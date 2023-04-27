The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School girls beach volleyball team celebrates repeating as the Sunshine State class AA beach volleyball champs at the Game Point Event Center in Orlando April 22, 2023.
Father Shawn Monahan, Oblate of the Virgin Mary, speaks during Theology on Tap for young adults at the Mandeville Beer Garden in Sarasota April 20, 2023.
Krys Kolbe, athletic director of St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton
The St. John Neumann Catholic High School boys varsity basketball team from Naples ranked academically No. 3 in Florida Class 2A and No. 7 overall based on a unweighted grade point average.
Emily Romero, a senior at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, shares her biomedical capstone project with fellow students April 18, 2023.
Anya Beltsina, author of "Smiley, Happy Planet Earth," is seen with St. Ann Catholic School students in Naples following an in-classroom reading of her book April 21, 2022.
These fourth graders at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers show off their art projects that were made with coffee filters and watercolors to create images of the earth April 21, 2023.
Congratulations to the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School girls beach volleyball Team who are Sunshine State class AA beach volleyball champs for the second straight year. The team competed at the Game Point Event Center in Orlando April 22, 2023. In addition, the Mooney girls second team were the silver champions. Way to go Lady Cougars.
Theology on Tap reaches young adults
Fun, faith and fellowship were part of the monthly Theology on Tap outreach to young adults April 20, 2023, at the Mandeville Beer Garden in Sarasota. The featured speaker in April was Father Shawn Monahan, Oblate of the Virgin Mary, assistant director of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice. The relaxed atmosphere takes place in the garden for food and refreshments, presentations, and discussions about the Catholic Faith. Theology on Tap takes place at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month The next gathering will be May 18, with special guest Father Alex Pince, a priest who was ordained in 2021 and is Parochial Vicar at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. For more information, please contact Mathamaria Morales at morales@dioceseofvenice.org.
Teacher recognized for service
Coach Krys Kolbe has been teaching physical education at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton for 23 years and is the school’s athletic director. She was nominated as a Bay News 9 A+ Teacher in early April for always striving to inspire her students. “Krys is one of those teachers that if I had the ability to duplicate her I would,” said Deborah Suddarth, the St. Joseph principal. “She is incredible.” Kolbe said initially she wanted to be a doctor but quickly learned she was meant to be a teacher. She said she has always loved to play and being a physical education teacher allows her to do that every day.
Neumann basketball team excelled academically
The St. John Neumann Catholic High School varsity boys basketball team finished the season with a 3.655 cumulative team GPA. This GPA is based on an unweighted 4.0 scale and earned the team the #3 rank in Florida Class 2A and #7 overall. Way to go Celtics.
School Adopt-a-Road crews in action
Caring for God’s Creation is one of the fundamental lessons taught at each of the 15 Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools. One way to care for the planet is participating in local Adopt-a-Road programs, which is what Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota did April 22, 2023. The service project crew adopted the stretch of South Tuttle Avenue from Bee Ridge Road to Webber Street. They spent the day cleaning up items, supervised by teachers and parents who also participated. The group did their part to keep Sarasota, and God’s creation, clean.
Fort Myers students share biomed projects
Bishop Verot Catholic High School senior biomedical students gathered in Fort Myers as four scholars presented their capstone projects to the student body April 18, 2023. This presentation is a culmination of everything they have learned in the four-year program. The seniors researched a topic of interest in science and had to pursue a project that had a gap in understanding or research that had not been done before.
Author reads book to students
Children’s book author Anya Beltsina visited St. Ann Catholic School in Naples April 21, 2023, and read from her book “Smiley, Happy Planet Earth.” The visit and reading were both educational and engaging for students.
Students create artwork to celebrate planet
Psalm 24:1 states: “The Earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it.” To celebrate God’s creation, fourth graders at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers created Earth Day coffee filter art projects April 21, 2023. Using the filters and watercolors, the students were able to create their own Earth.
