School Masses with Bishop continue
Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass for students at Ave Maria Catholic School and Donahue Academy in Ave Maria Aug. 31, 2022, and at St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy in Sarasota Sept. 1. Bishop Dewane encouraged the students to use the Gifts of the Holy Spirit to grow closer to the Lord. These Masses are part of a series the Bishop will celebrate to open the 2022-2023 academic year at the 15 Diocesan Catholic schools from mid-August into October.
300 wins for Verot football
The Bishop Verot Catholic High School football team reached 300 wins with a home victory Sept. 2, 2022, over Lehigh 33-16. The Viking milestone comes as the Fort Myers school is in the midst of celebrating 60 years since its founding in 1962. Congratulations to all of the players, coaches and staff who have contributed to this program’s success.
Priest appreciation dinners set
The Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women invites all to one of two Priest Appreciation Dinners to honor all priests serving in the Diocese. The first dinner is 6-9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, 1301 Center Road, Venice. The second dinner is set for Friday, Oct. 7, at Our Lady of Light Parish, 19680 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers. The dinner is $45. Contact Ellen Bachman at 941-721-7393 or pennyln99@aol.com.
5K Walk/Run for Life Oct. 8 in Naples
The eighth Annual St. Agnes 5K Walk/Run for Life will be held Oct. 8, 2022, with the goal of promoting a respect life message and raising funds for pro-life causes while encouraging healthy living (body and soul). Registration is at the Parish at 6 a.m., with the race at 7:15 a.m., at 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road in Naples. Only those registering by Oct. 2, will receive a race shirt. Registration is open at www.stagnesnaples.org. Call 239-592-1949 or email deaconroberto@stagnesnaples.org.
Sarasota Laps for Life Oct. 8
Join the Sarasota Laps for Life 5K on Siesta Key Beach from 8 -10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. This year the Knights of Columbus are running to benefit SOLVE maternity homes in Bradenton, Sarasota and Englewood. SOLVE provides cost-free housing, counseling and support for women and teens with unintended pregnancies. Visit www.srqlapsforlife.net for details and registration.
Club helps those in need
The St. John Neumann Catholic High School YACHT Club spent Labor Day helping distribute food at nearby St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples. The food distribution is held Mondays, and is part of a Naples community effort led by St. Matthews House. The YACHT Club (Youth And Christ Helping Together) is an instrumental component of the Neumann Campus Ministry Program. The mission of the club is to invite all students to the fullness of Christ’s love through service to others. Students plan and implement retreats, prayer services, liturgies, and more. They also take “cruises” to perform service in the community. The students were joined by two Sisters of St. John Bosco who serve at St. John Neumann.
Registration Open for golf tournament
The registration is open for the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School 2022 annual golf tournament Monday, Oct. 10 (rain date, Oct. 17) at the Laurel Oak Country Club in Sarasota. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The cost is $775 per foursome (early bird registration by Sept. 12, is $725 per foursome). The cost includes golf, a boxed lunch, cocktails, buffet dinner and prizes. There will also be a 50/50 helicopter ball drop ($10 per chance/open to all). The tournament benefits the CMHS Adopt-A-Student Financial Assistance Program. For tickets and sponsorships, contact Amy Gorman at agorman@cmhs-sarasota.org or visit www.cmhs-sarasota.org.
Viking Class golf tournament in Fort Myers
The annual Bishop Verot Catholic High School Athletic Booster Viking Golf Classic is Oct. 15, 2022, at Stoneybrook Golf Club, 21251 Stoneybrook Gold Blvd., Estero. There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Event to include hole-in-one contest, longest drive, and closest to the pin. After the tournament, will be a luncheon in the clubhouse, with raffles and a silent auction. Tickets are $150 per person or $600 per group. Sponsorships at multiple tiers are available. Contact Jason Baumgardner at jason.baumgardner@bvhs.org or 239-274-6711.
White Mass for healthcare professionals
Registration is now open for the annual White Mass for health care professionals at 8:30 a.m., Oct. 15, 2022, at St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. A blessing of the stethoscopes will also be held. Physicians are asked to wear their white coats. Dr. Christina Puchalski, a pioneer and international leader in the movement to integrate spirituality into healthcare in clinical settings and medical education, will be guest speaker at a lecture and breakfast. Physicians and nurses may qualify for continuing education credit. Visit www.stagnesnaples.org.
