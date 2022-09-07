School Masses with Bishop continue 

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass for students at Ave Maria Catholic School and Donahue Academy in Ave Maria Aug. 31, 2022, and at St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy in Sarasota Sept. 1. Bishop Dewane encouraged the students to use the Gifts of the Holy Spirit to grow closer to the Lord. These Masses are part of a series the Bishop will celebrate to open the 2022-2023 academic year at the 15 Diocesan Catholic schools from mid-August into October. 

VEN Brief Verot 300

The Bishop Verot Catholic High School cheerleaders lead a pep rally Sept. 2, 2022, ahead of the Viking home football game in Fort Myers.
VEN Brief Neumann YACHT

YACHT Club (Youth And Christ Helping Together) members from St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples are seen volunteering to help a food distribution Sept. 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish.
VEN Brief St. Mary Smore

Students watch smores get cooked in a solar oven as part of a science project at St. Mary Academy in Sarasota Sept. 2, 2022.
VEN Brief Mooney blood

This Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School student gives blood Aug. 30, 2022, on the SunCoast Blood Centers bus in Sarasota.

