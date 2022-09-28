Bishop celebrates school Mass in Fort Myers, Cape Coral 

“Find Christ in others” was the challenge put forth by Bishop Frank J. Dewane on the students at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers and St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral Sept. 22, 2022. Bishop Dewane celebrated Mass at both schools as part of an ongoing effort to visit each school in the first two months of school. Afterwards, the Bishop took time to speak to the eighth-graders, answer their questions and encourage them to attend nearby Bishop Verot Catholic High School.

