ROBOTICS PROJECT FOLLOWS MOON MISSION

A robotics class at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples built and coded space rovers with LEGOs in anticipation of the NASA Artemis I rocket launch Aug. 29, 2022, as part of the STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum, which is guided by “The Gifts of Christ: Truth, Beauty, Goodness, Affability, Fortitude, Humility, and Prudence” The robotics program was expanded to enhance the spiritual and academic opportunities for students. Through the Artemis missions, NASA will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the moon, and learn how to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars. (COURTESY)

Michaela Mattes, of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota, won swimming gold and bronze medals representing TEAM USA at the Junio Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu from Aug. 24-27, 2022.

