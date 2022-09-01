ROBOTICS PROJECT FOLLOWS MOON MISSION
A robotics class at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples built and coded space rovers with LEGOs in anticipation of the NASA Artemis I rocket launch Aug. 29, 2022, as part of the STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum, which is guided by “The Gifts of Christ: Truth, Beauty, Goodness, Affability, Fortitude, Humility, and Prudence” The robotics program was expanded to enhance the spiritual and academic opportunities for students. Through the Artemis missions, NASA will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the moon, and learn how to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars. (COURTESY)
MARRIED COUPLES DANCE
The Hispanic Outreach of Our Lady of Light Parish in Fort Myers celebrated married couples with a special dinner/dance Aug. 26, 2022. The evening of prayer, dining and dancing celebrated the Sacrament of Marriage and the commitment of the couples to each other, through God. The theme of the night was “God once again manifests Himself through His word, remembering that those who once put their lives together was through the love of God.” (COURTESY)
First Responders Mass
The Knights of Columbus Sts. Cosmas and Damian Council 13341 will sponsor the First Responders Mass 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, Our Lady of the Angels Parish, 12905 E. State Road 70, Lakewood Ranch. The Mass will honor the work of public safety personnel, including law enforcement officials, firefighters, and emergency medical service personnel. This Mass is a way to recognize the sacrifice of first responders and to remember those who have given their lives in service to their communities. All are welcome.
40 Days for Life fall campaign to begin
Join the 40 Days for Life Fort Myers kickoff event at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, outside of Planned Parenthood, 6418 Commerce Park Drive, Fort Myers. The event will include national pro-life speaker and author Terry Beatley. The kick-off Rally in Sarasota is from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Community Pregnancy Clinic, 1419 7th St., Sarasota (around the corner from Planned Parenthood). The guest speaker will be Lisa Rowe, CEO of Support After Abortion.
The fall campaign of 40 Days for Life begins Sept. 28 and ends Nov. 6, 2022. Check with your Parish coordinator to join your Parish’s day on the sidewalk or go to www.40daysforlife.com (look under the locations tab for Sarasota or Fort Myers). Contact Jeanne Berdeaux at Berdeaux@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-374-1068.
Priest appreciation dinners set
The Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women invites all to one of two Priest Appreciation Dinners to honor all priests serving in the Diocese. The first dinner is 6-9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, 1301 Center Road, Venice. The second dinner is set for Friday, Oct. 7, at Our Lady of Light Parish, 19680 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers. The dinner is $45. Contact Ellen Bachman at 941-721-7393 or pennyln99@aol.com.
Eucharistic Conference in September
Inspired by the National Eucharistic Revival movement, St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples will host a one-day Eucharistic conference at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The day features talks and worship music in both English and Spanish. Father Casey Jones, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton, and Jon Niven, music director, are hosting the English track, and two speakers from the Archdiocese of New York — Juan De La Rosa, director de la Renovación Carismática, and Fernando Torres, Ministerio Agnes Dei Líder de Adoración, will host the Spanish sessions. The day will end with a bilingual vigil Mass at 4:30 pm. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.StElizabethSeton.org or call 239-455-3900. The Parish is located at 5225 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.
28th Annual Undy Sunday coming in October to Collier County
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., in Collier County is hosting its 28th annual Undy Sunday campaign to collect undergarments and socks for needy children in Collier County. Donors can support the cause through three methods:
• Collection containers marked “Undy Sunday” at the Parish exits, for on-site collection Oct. 22-23, and Oct. 29-30. Bring new and unused underwear and socks in sizes small, medium, and large for children ages 5-14.
• Donate to the Undy Sunday team through the Amazon Charity Wish List at https://smile.amazon.com/hz/charitylist/ls/R7GC9KYLQEIF/ref=smi_ext_lnk_lcl_cl.
• Make a monetary donation using a secure online donor portal of Catholic Charities at https://one.bidpal.net/undysunday. All monetary donations will be used to purchase underwear and socks for the needy children.
Any questions, contact Undy Sunday coordinators Mike Egan at 239-333-9933 or Tim Corcoran at 781-799-5486, or Catholic Charities at 239-455-2655 ext. 3100.
Diapers urgently needed in Bonita Springs
Diapers are urgently needed for the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., office located next to St. Leo Parish, 28360 Beaumont Road in Bonita Springs. A donor who had been providing supplies has moved and now shelves are bare. There is particular need for sizes 5 and 6 for toddlers, and sizes 3 and 4 for newborns. Call 239-390-2928. Donate online at www.catholiccharitiesdov.org/donate.
Mooney senior excels at international swim competition
Michaela Mattes, a world class swimmer who is a senior at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota, recently helped lift TEAM USA to a win at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu, Aug. 24 to 27, 2022. Michaela was third top scorer for Team USA. She won gold in the 1,500 meter freestyle with 16:25.19, and placed third in the 800 meter freestyle with 8:35.78. She also placed fifth in the 400 individual medley and ninth in the 400 freestyle. The senior is a three-time state champion in the 500 meter freestyle and is committed to swimming at the University of Florida starting in 2023.
CLERGY APPOINTMENTS
After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following:
Effective Aug. 12, 2022:
Father Inna Reddy (Ignatius) Yeruva, M.o.C., from Parochial Vicar for Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish/Soup Kitchen in Immokalee.
Effective Aug. 22, 2022:
Father Nathan Marzonie, O.M.V., to Parochial Vicar of San Pedro Parish in North Port.
Effective Sept. 1, 2022:
Father Shawn Monahan, O.M.V., to Assistant Director of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, Venice.
Father Lino Estadilla, O.M.V., from Assistant Director of our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, Venice, to return to his religious community.
Father Eric Scanlan, to Director of the Permanent Diaconate Program, Diocese of Venice.
