Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass for students at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples on the school’s patronal feast day Jan. 4, 2023.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass on the feast of St. Elizabeth Seton (Jan. 4, 2023), at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples. The Mass included the participation of the students from St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School. Bishop Dewane encouraged the students to learn about their patroness who served as an example to follow in how she answered a call from the Lord and helped launch Catholic education in the United States.

Oblate of St. Francis de Sales Father Joseph Jocco who previously served at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers and was Parochial …

Members of the newly created Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Equestrian Club are seen Dec. 10, 2022, at Rosaire’s Riding Academy in Sarasota.

