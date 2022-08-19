VEN Brief 1

Joyce Scott, longtime program director Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., retires after 17 years, seen during a farewell gathering in Venice in July 2022 with Catholic Charities CEO Eduardo Gloria.

Our Mother’s House director retires

Joyce Scott, who for 17 years has led Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., has retired. A reception in her honor was held July 15, 2022. During her time at Our Mother’s House, the program has seen three major expansions. The mission of Our Mother’s House is to offer single mothers and their preschool-age children transitional housing in a safe and secure environment to achieve increased self-sufficiency through education, vocational training, and personal growth.

Father Dennis C. Klemme

Father Dennis C. Klemme died Aug. 9, 2022, at the age of 90

