Joyce Scott, longtime program director Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., retires after 17 years, seen during a farewell gathering in Venice in July 2022 with Catholic Charities CEO Eduardo Gloria.
Joyce Scott, who for 17 years has led Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., has retired. A reception in her honor was held July 15, 2022. During her time at Our Mother’s House, the program has seen three major expansions. The mission of Our Mother’s House is to offer single mothers and their preschool-age children transitional housing in a safe and secure environment to achieve increased self-sufficiency through education, vocational training, and personal growth.
Priest appreciation dinners coming soon
The Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women invites all to one of two Priest Appreciation Dinners the group is hosting. The dinners are intended to honor all priests serving in the Diocese. The first dinner is 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, 1301 Center Road in Venice.
The second dinner is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Our Lady of Light Parish, 19680 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers. The dinner is $45. For those interested in attending either dinner, contact Ellen Bachman at 941-721-7393 or pennyln99@aol.com.
Priest founder of Diocesan Marriage Tribunal dies
Father Dennis C. Klemme, who helped establish the Diocese of Venice Marriage Tribunal, and was a longtime priest in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, died Aug. 9, 2022, at the age of 90. Father Klemme was born in West Alice, Wisconsin, and studied at St. Francis Minor and St. Francis Major seminaries in Milwaukee. Father was ordained to the priesthood May 25, 1957.
Father Klemme served in Parishes in the Archdiocese for several years before further studies as a Canon Lawyer at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. Father was assigned to the Archdiocese Matrimonial Tribunal and Chaplain at the Carmelite Monastery in Pewaukee.
In early 1985, Father Klemme was loaned to the newly established Diocese of Venice to use his experience to set up a Marriage Tribunal, gaining many friends. He returned to the Archdiocese in 1988 and was appointed as Judicial Vicar, a position he served in until retirement in 1999. In his later years, he continued to assist at Parishes and minister to the Carmelite Monastery. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Aug. 18, 2022, at the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians in Hubertus.
First Responders Mass
The Knights of Columbus Sts. Cosmas and Damian Council 13341 will sponsor the First Responders Mass at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, Our Lady of the Angels Parish, 12905 E. State Road 70, Lakewood Ranch. The Mass will honor the work of public safety personnel, including law enforcement officials, firefighters, and emergency medical service personnel. This Mass is a way to recognize the sacrifice of first responders and to remember those who have given their lives in service to their communities. All are welcome.
Support CCW Seminarian Fund
Support, encourage and educate future priests through the Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Seminarian Fund. Join the council in celebrating Priesthood Sunday Sept. 25, 2022, in a special and lasting way by sending your Parish a Seminarian Fund “IN HONOR OF” card. The Diocese is currently educating 13 men in various seminaries and a donation of any amount would be a great help. The donation amount will not be revealed to the recipient. To take part, send your donation, made out to VDCCW Seminarian Fund (plus $1 to cover postage and printing) to: Cornelia Zanetti, Seminarian Fund Guardian, 5808 Gulf Drive #204, Holmes Beach, FL 34217. If you have any questions, email Cornelia Zanetti at corniez@aol.com.
“Two Become One” Seminar Sept. 10
The last “Two Become One” Sacramental Marriage Retreats is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1301 Center Road, Venice. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the seminar ends at 5 p.m. A specially prepared volunteer team share their experiences and information with the intent of enabling couples to be more aware of the privileges and responsibilities of a Sacramental Marriage. The retreat is designed to be completed after the couple has done the initial consultation with their priest. For the prerequired registration, visit https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/two-become-one-2022. Contact Carrie Harkey at 941-484-9543 or harkey@dioceseofvenice.org.
Equipping the Pro-Life Church
Community Pregnancy Clinics Inc., which has pregnancy resource clinics throughout the Diocese, is hosting two conferences on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022: from 10 a.m. to noon in Bonita Springs, and 6:30-8 p.m. in Bradenton. Featured speaker will be Seth Gruber, who will offer tools needed to effectively and lovingly engage others on the issue of abortion and build a culture of life. There is no cost to attend. To register for either event, visit www.supportcpci.com/events or call 239-262-6381.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.