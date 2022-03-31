Two to be ordained Transitional Deacon April 2
Diocese of Venice Seminarians Michael Young and Alan Baldarelli Jr. will be ordained to the Transitional Diaconate, along with nine others, at 11 a.m. April 2, 2022, at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boynton Beach. Young is studying at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts, while Baldarelli is studying at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. Presiding over the ordination is Bishop David Toups of the Diocese of Beaumont. The liturgy will be livestreamed at www.svdp.edu/live. As newly ordained Transitional Deacons, these men will be assigned to Parishes where they will exercise their ministry in preparation to become priests. Among many duties, they will preach, perform baptisms, witness marriages, as well as preside over wakes and funerals. Join in praying for Young and Baldarelli as they take this important step in their vocational journey.
Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday Televised Mass
The Diocese of Venice in Florida will air the televised Palm Sunday (April 10) and Easter Sunday (April 17) Masses, each for a full hour. The Masses can be viewed at 9 a.m. on the CW Network in Sarasota, Manatee, Desoto, Charlotte, Hardee and Highland counties, and at 10:30 a.m. on FOX-4 in Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades and Desoto counties. The Mass is also available on the Diocese of Venice website at www.dioceseofvenice.org/tvmass.
Diocesan-wide Opportunity for Sacrament of Reconciliation
As the Lenten Season progresses, the precept of confessing grave sins and receiving Holy Communion at least once during the Lenten Season merits a reminder to all. To facilitate this requirement, every Parish in the Diocese of Venice will be open with a confessor present from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 8, and from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 9. Check with your local Parish for additional confession times or the availability of a Penance Service. These opportunities are made available so that the faithful may find ample opportunity to receive God’s Mercy in the Sacrament of Reconciliation during the Lenten Season.
Chrism Mass April 12
The Diocese of Venice Chrism Mass, which takes place during Holy Week every year, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W., in Venice. During this Mass, the faithful of the Diocese join the Priests, Deacons and the Bishop for the blessing of the Holy Oils which are used in the administration of the Sacraments at each parish throughout the year. Priests and Deacons celebrating 25 and 50 years of Ordination are recognized at this Mass. All are encouraged to attend in support of our clergy and to participate in this important Holy Week celebration.
The 2022 Priest and Deacon Jubilarians are:
• 50 years — Msgr. Joseph Stearns, Father Adrian Wilde, O. Carm., Father David Foley, and Deacon Ray Barrett.
• 25 years — Father Hugh McGuigan, OSFS, Father Patrick O’Connor, OSFS, Father Leszek Sikorski, Deacon Henry de Mena, and Deacon Mark Miravalle.
Mass for Victims of Child Abuse
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and in conjunction with the Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Diocese of Venice will hold a Mass for Victims of Child Abuse for the 15th consecutive year. The Mass will take place at 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. The Mass will be live-streamed, and all are welcome to attend as we come together to pray for the victims of abuse.
Genocide survivor shares story of loss and forgiveness
Immaculée Ilibagiza, a Rwandan genocide survivor and author, was the guest speaker at the annual Faith and Ale/Faith and Wine joint event in Lee County at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers March 24, 2022. Some 650 people heard Ilibagiza’s presentation as she shared her story of being a survivor of the Rwandan genocide after losing her parents and brothers. Her message centered around faith, hope and forgiveness. Faith and Wine Lee County is a Catholic faith lay-group which unites women of all backgrounds. A related program, Faith and Ale, is a Catholic mens group and will host its final gathering of the season April 21, at St. John XXIII Parish, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers, for a presentation by Dan Hesse on the topic, “Can Catholic Values Save Capitalism?” Hesse is a retired CEO of AT&T Wireless Services and Sprint. The program begins at 6 p.m., with pizza and refreshments for a $10 donation. Reservations are required. Register online at www.faithandale.com.
Ave Maria students run for gold
The girls track team of Donahue Catholic Academy of Ave Maria Parish came home from the Immokalee Meet March 23, 2022, with seven gold medals, two silvers and five bronzes. The team won the meet overall. The boys team earned multiple medals and an overall third place team finish. Special recognition goes to freshman Izzy Meyer who brought home three gold medals. This is the second year the school has had a track team.
Gala supports Cardinal Mooney
Race for the Roses Gala, benefiting Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota, was held March 25, 2022, at the Grove in Lakewood Ranch. Supporters dressed in outfits fit for the Kentucky Derby. Proceeds were targeting the creation of a new science and physics labs. At right, Ben Hopper, principal of Cardinal Mooney, gives Ginger Judge the School Sister’s of Notre Dame Award for her continuous support of Cardinal Mooney.
40th Anniversary celebration a success
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Gala and Auction was a success in Naples March 26, 2022. Parents, priests, parishioners and other supporters attended the event at the Spirit Center of St. Peter the Apostle Parish. It was a fun night of fellowship, dinner, music and dancing with silent and live auctions, and a Call to the Heart to fund a second kindergarten classroom in the fall. Demand for enrollment at Seton is at an all-time high creating a great need for additional classroom and administrative space. The event raised approximately $200,000 benefiting the school’s ongoing Campus Expansion Program to meet the needs of the many families desiring quality Catholic education for their children. Visit www.Saintelizabethseton.com/Giving.
Care packages for needy
On March 28, 2022, students at St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral partnered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society to create care packages for the needy of Southwest Florida. The students had been collecting the items for weeks leading up to a packing session. Items included various products that promote personal hygiene.
History project includes dress-up
Second graders at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton completed a biography research project March 25, 2022, which included making a presentation and dressing up as the historical figure they researched. The students also created posters, a wax museum and essays about the person. Among the historical figures chosen were Abraham Lincoln, Amelia Earhart, St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta and the Blessed Virgin Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.