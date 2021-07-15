After broad consultation with the Priest Personnel Board, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announced the following appointments:
Effective June 1, 2021:
Father Shawn Monahan, OMV, from Parochial Vicar of Epiphany Cathedral Parish to return to his religious community.
Effective June 4, 2021:
Father Robinson Sierra to Parochial Vicar of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Naples.
Effective July 1, 2021:
Father Duong Nguyen from Parochial Vicar of San Marco Parish, Marco Island, to assignment in the Diocese of San Jose, California, so he may be close to his aging parents.
Effective July 5, 2021:
Father Carlos Reyes Ramirez, C.S., from Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Immokalee, to return to his religious community.
Father Teofilo Ramirez Moreno, C.S., to Administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Immokalee.
Effective Aug. 1, 2021:
Father Thomas Carzon, OMV, to Parochial Vicar of Epiphany Cathedral Parish, Venice.
