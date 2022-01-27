After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announced the following appointments:
Effective Jan. 20, 2022:
Father Jerzy “George” Suszko to Parochial Vicar of St. Martha Parish in Sarasota.
Effective Jan. 30, 2022:
Father Jan Antonik, from administrator of St. Therese Parish, North Fort Myers, to Pastor of the Parish.
