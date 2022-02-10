After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announced the following appointments:
Effective Jan. 30, 2022:
Father Thobias Sabariar, M.o.C., from Parochial Vicar of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Cape Coral, to his Religious Community.
Father Antony Lukka from Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice to return to his Diocese of Kanjirapally, India.
