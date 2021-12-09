After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announced the following appointments:
Effective Nov. 1, 2021:
Father Charles G. Ruoff, from Parochial Vicar of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Port Charlotte, to Parochial Vicar of San Marco Parish, San Marco.
Father Emmanuel E. Saint-Hilaire, to Parochial Vicar of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Port Charlotte.
Effective Nov. 21, 2021:
Father Jonathan Romanoski, F.S.S.P., from Chaplain of the Latin Mass Community in the Fort Myers/Naples area, to return to his religious community.
Father Timothy Van Zee, F.S.S.P., to Chaplain of the Latin Mass Community in the Fort Myers/Naples area.
Effective Nov. 23, 2021:
Father Pablo Ruani, I.V.E., from Parochial Vicar of St. Leo the Great Parish, Bonita Springs, to an assignment in the Diocese of Brooklyn.
Effective Dec. 4, 2021:
Father Robin Sierra Quiroz, from Parochial Vicar of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Naples, to return to his home Diocese.
Father Wilian Montalvo Tello, I.V.E., to Parochial Vicar of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Naples.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the new members to the Presbyteral Council, and as a result of recent elections and appointments, are the following:
• Msgr. Patrick Dubois, member at large
• Father Luis Pacheco, representative of Eastern Deanery
• Father Casey Jones, representative of Southern Deanery
• Father Jack Costello, appointed member
• Father Teofilo Ramirez Moreno, appointed member
• Father Ananda R. Anki Reddy, appointed member
• Father Franckel Fils Aime, appointed member
Congratulations to the new members. At the same time, an expression of gratitude is extended to those who served on the Presbyteral Council in their respective categories:
• Msgr. Joseph Stearns
• Father Vincent Clemente
• Father Jean Marie “Fritz” Ligonde
