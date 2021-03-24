ORLANDO | In honor of priests — diocesan, religious and retired — the Florida Catholic offers profiles of those celebrating anniversaries in 2021. This year, the Venice Diocese celebrates five priests marking 50 years and three priests marking 25 years.
50 YEARS
FATHER ROGER CHARBONNEAU
After serving the church for 50 years, Father Roger L. Charbonneau seems to have retired with one foot planted on the terra firma of the Green Mountains and one foot on the sandy beaches of the Gulf Coast.
Born June 11, 1944, in Newport, Vermont, he was the middle child of Romeo and Albertine Charbonneau. He stayed in New England for his schooling and the vast majority of his priestly ministry. He was educated at St. John Vianney Seminary in Barre, Vermont, and St. John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts. He celebrated his ordination to the priesthood at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish in Newport, Vermont, May 22, 1971.
As a priest of the Diocese of Burlington, Vermont, Father Charbonneau served many area parishes, including as parochial vicar of St. Anthony and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (which has since closed), both in Burlington. He has served as pastor of St. Isidore in Montgomery Center, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Troy and its mission (St. Ignatius of Loyola in Lowell), Holy Cross Parish in Colchester, and St. John the Baptist in Enosburg Falls and its missions (St. Anthony in Sheldon Springs and St. Mary in Franklin).
He also held several diocesan positions, including Defender of the Bond in the Tribunal, diocesan director of Propagation of the Faith, a member of the Presbyteral Council and the Personnel Board, and the director of pilgrimages for the National Shrine of Washington, D.C.
Definitely a veteran of winter storms, in 2004 he was interviewed by Catholic News Service following a massive ice storm that hit his area, among other areas in the northeast United States. At the time he was serving as pastor at Holy Cross in Colchester, and during that storm he opened his rectories to parishioners. He recalled how the worst damage in town was roofs pierced by ice-laden tree limbs.
Perhaps that is one reason after his 2015 retirement he sought the warm weather of the Diocese of Venice. Although he still serves in the Diocese of Burlington assisting with Masses in parishes (many still live-streamed), he also assists in the Venice Diocese Tribunal and at St. Thomas More Parish in Sarasota.
FATHER DONALD HENRY
Celebrating 50 dedicated years as a valuable member of the Catholic Church, Father Donald Henry of St. Thomas More Parish in Sarasota, is enjoying his still-active retirement.
After completing Reading Central Catholic High School, Father Henry entered Saint Charles Seminary in Philadelphia in 1962. He was ordained in 1971. Since then, Father Henry’s assignments include pastoral responsibilities in Pennsylvania at St. Joseph in Summit Hill, St. John the Baptist German Catholic Church, and St. Anthony Italian Church. Father Henry was incardinated into the Diocese of Venice in 1988.
Along with a long stretch at St. Thomas More from 2001 to 2015, Father Henry served as a chaplain on various cruise ships beginning in the 1970s. “I’ve done 85 cruises,” he said.
He served on several committee boards and councils throughout his tenure as an active Catholic priest, including Diocesan Financial Review Council and Diocesan Deanery. “Back in 1984, Vatican II said all the priests of the diocese must get together once a year for a learning session. We would get together for three nights on Gasparilla Island in Boca Grande,” he said of his involvement in the Diocesan Convocation Committee. “I was running that for quite a few years.”
Regarding religious worship of the present day and future, Father Henry is concerned. “All public worship is on a major decline. And this is not the United States. This is every country…it is very upsetting.” He cites “technology and materialism” as its likely culprits.
Although retired, Father Henry doesn’t allow himself to stay inactive. “I still ski. I still play golf. I garden and go the gym several times a week.” He takes joy in retirement because “I worked my butt off. I’ve built churches, remodeled churches.” He still “works at St. Thomas More whenever they want me. I do weddings, funerals, and I have a position at Glenridge (retirement home), and I do Mass there every week. I take care and visit the people there. I am very, very active.”
FATHER PAUL McLAUGHLIN
Serving the American church at home and abroad: That is an apt description of Father Paul McLaughlin’s ministry. A priest and a U.S. Navy chaplain, he has used a car to minister to parishioners within the Diocese of Venice, and a helicopter to get to Naval vessels to minister to service members.
“The Navy gave me a good opportunity,” Father McLaughlin said in a 2001 interview with the Florida Catholic. He has the rank of captain. “It’s a real opportunity for variety. I’ve had the chance to do everything.”
A chaplain since 1982, Father McLaughlin has served both fulltime and in the Navy Reserve in places such as Spain, Italy, Japan, San Diego, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., on the USS Independence in the Persian Gulf and Southern Command in Miami. The aircraft carrier hosted 5,600 men, Father McLaughlin said, who estimated that 25 percent of the crew was Catholic.
“If we are deployed out to sea, I will go by helicopter to say Mass on the other ships. The flying itself is kind of dangerous, that is more of a concern. But you put yourself in that environment,” Father McLaughlin said in 2001.
Born in New Haven, Connecticut, to William and Marion McLaughlin, he studied at Mater Christi School in Albany, New York; St. Louis University in Missouri; and St. Joseph College in Mill Hill, London. He was ordained for the Archdiocese of Hartford May 22, 1971, at St. Joseph Cathedral.
He served at St. Michael Parish in Hartford before entering the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps. In 1988, he served parishes in the Diocese of Venice, including St. Martha in Sarasota and St. William in Naples. He was incardinated within the Diocese of Venice in 1990, before returning to active duty. Before retiring in 2013, Father McLaughlin returned to the Diocese of Venice to serve as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Bradenton.
In a 1992 article in the Florida Catholic, Father McLaughlin said he didn’t see a conflict between his military responsibilities and those as a priest. Instead, he said, he views his role as a priest in the military to be similar to a priest in a parish.
“The setting is different but the population pretty much cuts across what you would find anywhere in the United States,” he said. “I certainly cannot help but be affected by what goes on around me and I am turned to for advice, but I offer it as guidance in order to help those who make decisions be better informed.”
FATHER PATRICK ORGAN
To know Father Patrick Christopher Organ is know his wit and sense of human.
Case in point: As a 2020 golden jubilarian, Father Organ filled out an information form for the Diocese of Venice to provide a profile for the Chrism Mass celebrated at Holy Week. One of the questions was “date of retirement (if applicable).”
In May, the active priest will celebrate 29 years as pastor of San Pedro Parish in North Port. But despite the fact he hasn’t retired, Father Organ did think a comment on the question was applicable.
“I’ll hang in there another while longer,” the Irishman wrote. It might have been a quip, but it also reveals the dedication Father Organ has always had and continues to have in serving the Catholic Church.
Born Dec. 7, 1944, in Ennistymon, County Clare, Ireland, he is the oldest of five children to Patrick and Bridget Organ. He was educated by the Christian Brothers in his hometown and entered St. Kieran’s College and Seminary in Kilkenny, Ireland. He was ordained to the priesthood June 13, 1971.
His vocation has taken him all across south Florida. He has served in parishes as parochial vicar, including at Sacred Heart in Lake Worth, St. Brendan in Miami, St. Andrew in Coral Springs, St. Bernadette in Hollywood, San Marco on Marco Island, and St. Charles Borromeo in Port Charlotte. In 1988, he was tapped as pastor of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal on Pine Island and told the Florida Catholic, “This is my first pastorate and I am excited and challenged by this new ministry.” Four years later, in 1992, he was transferred to serve as pastor of San Pedro Parish, where he still serves today.
In 1994, Father Organ asked a friend to construct a special representation of Christ for the parish. The sculptor, an Irish native who knew Father Organ when they both lived in Ireland, created an eight-foot copper sculpture of Jesus Christ. It is one of many attractive features of the Sarasota County parish. But as Father Organ told the Florida Catholic in 1996, along with making the church look attractive, the parish’s goal is people-oriented. “The goal of the parish is to be a unit where everyone feels they belong, and that we are a family,” he said. “I hope that everyone feels they belong like a family here.”
And just like a family, Father Organ has led the parish through hardships and healing. In 2009, the parish had a guardian in North Port Fire Rescue Deputy Chief David Quaderer, who drove by the parish and spotted smoke, then flames coming from the church’s roof. He immediately called for help and firefighter quickly doused the flames, which limited the damage. In the aftermath of Hurricane Charley in 2004, the North Port parish opened its doors as a shelter for their neighbors to the south. The parish set up the hall as the shelter and set up a temporary shower outside, as well. The Red Cross came on scene to help run the shelter, where volunteers served dinner to about 95 people on the first Monday after the storm. Other local organizations are also bringing drinks and necessities to help those in need.
The parish also made sure to memorialize those who have served the parish. In 2001, it planted a young oak tree as a reminder of the work of two priests who served the parish — Msgr. Charles Beausang and Father Lionel Guillaume — who both died in 2000. The memorial tree stands on the west side of the parish parking lot and is marked with a plaque. “The oak tree grows from the smallest of seeds to the strongest of trees,” Father Organ said. “It will be a reminder of the strength of their faith and their commitment to the priesthood. Just as a seed must die to be born as a tree, so their deaths are only a preliminary to their new life in heaven.”
After 50 years of juggling priestly responsibilities, Father Organ has told the Florida Catholic how appreciative he is of the efforts of the parishioners, who he said really make things happen. “I may be a coach, but a coach is nothing without a team,” he said. “The parishioners have really responded to the role they play. I’m proud of them.”
CARMELITE FATHER OLIVER TONER
For more than three decades, one Carmelite priest has been a fixture of the community of Resurrection of Our Lord Parish in Fort Myers — Father Oliver Toner. And this year, he will be one of the golden jubilarians honored at the annual Chrism Mass during Holy Week.
Like his fellow jubilation, Father Patrick Organ, Father Toner hails from the Emerald Isle. Born Sept. 1, 1944 to Patrick and Philomena Ennis Toner, his hometown is Trim, located in County Meath, Ireland. He was the second of three children. He attended St. Francis College and Franciscan Training College, both in Pilltown, County Meath, and joined the Carmelite Order in 1965. He attended the Jesuit Seminary in Midtown Park, Dublin, and was ordained to the priesthood July 16, 1971, at the White Friars Church in Ireland. He was further educated at the Gregorian University in Rome.
Father Toner’s first assignment was from 1973 to 1978 serving the Carmelite community at White Abbey in Kildare Town. In 1979, his community sent him to St. James Parish in Davis, California, to assist the Carmelite pastor there.
He was then sent the the country’s other coast in 1980, when he became priest in residence at St. Andrew Parish in Cape Coral — (which was then a part of the Miami Archdiocese). After two years in Cape Coral, he spent a year serving St. Mary Parish in Tampa, before returning to serve as assistant pastor of St. Andrew.
In 1988, he began serving as assistant pastor of Resurrection of Our Lord Parish in Fort Myers. He continues to serve there today where he spreads the Gospel of Life. “We need to remember that God lives life in all its forms and we need to respect life in all stages from conception to death,” Father Toner said in an interview with the Florida Catholic in 1994. “If we are anchored in God, we will be anchored in the nature of God and we will be pro-life.”
25 YEARS
JESUIT FATHER JOHN BELMONTE
Father Joseph Belmonte has a deep history rooted in education that continues to serve the Catholics of today. Born in Chicago in 1963, it wasn’t long before Father Belmonte received a history degree from Marquette University in 1985. He pronounced his Catholic vows to the Church while joining the Society of Jesus in St. Paul, Minnesota. Before his 1996 ordination in Milwaukee, Father Belmonte earned his bachelor’s degree in sacred theology from Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. He eventually went on to earn his doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Loyola University in Chicago in 2006.
With years of academic experience, Father Belmonte went on to serve as principal at Marquette High School, and superintendent in the Joliet, Illinois, Diocese. On July 1, 2020, Bishop Frank J. Dewane appointed Father Belmonte as superintendent of Catholic Education for the Diocese of Venice.
“We are not only teaching science and technology but building into the basic foundations of Catholic faith in action,” Father Belmonte said. “Every student going through Diocese of Venice Catholic schools from this point forward will have this curriculum and these activities as part of his/her regular experience. This program will be integrated into all aspects of education, not just the existing STREAM efforts in the schools.”
Father Belmonte navigates the 10-county of Venice, which includes over 15 Catholic schools and approximately 5,000 students. He is also responsible for the Institute for Catholic Studies and Formation, and the Office of Religious Education, which consists of 61 parishes in the area and nearly 14,000 kids and adults.
FATHER JOHN COSTELLO
Hailing from Boston and as the oldest of seven siblings, Father John Costello of the Diocese of Venice has always been a committed member of the Catholic Church.
A devout Irish Christian Brothers for 25 years, Father Costello worked as a schoolteacher, who taught biology and religion in various high schools throughout the northeast and Miami. While teaching at Archbishop Curley Notre Dame School in the Archdiocese of Miami, Father Costello decided that entering the priesthood was the next logical step in his dedication to Christ.
“I wanted to be involved with people on a spiritual level, and I couldn’t do that as a teacher,” he said in an interview before his ordination 25 years ago. “I wanted to be involved in a service that was geared to spirituality, to the preparation of the sacraments and in counseling.”
His widowed mother, who lived in Fort Myers Beach, was the main choice Father Costello decided to transition from deacon to priest in the Diocese of Venice.
With a plethora of college degrees under his belt, most notably a master’s degree in divinity from St. Vincent de Paul Seminary in Boynton Beach, Father Costello has served as parochial vicar at St. William Parish in Naples, pastor at St. Joseph in Bradenton and now as rector of Epiphany Cathedral (where he was ordained in 1996).
Father Costello places the values of Christ’s teachings before all else. “Celebrating the Liturgy and teaching adult education classes” has been an assignment. Being there to help others in times of crisis is what Father Costello holds dearly. He makes sure that he is “someone who is there to serve the Lord and his people while continuing to grow into a healthy individual that God intended,” he said. His family and friends have supported him throughout the years. His greatest accomplishments were “done with the help of the Lord, family and friends.”
As someone who strives for the best, it sometimes pains Father Costello to see others not reach their full potential as followers of Christ. “The commitment level of some people toward living out their faith” is often disappointing to Father Costello. Still, he takes note of the promising faith the host has on its Catholic members. “Their love of the Lord by their involvement at the celebration of the Eucharist” is a moment of great satisfaction.
FATHER PAWEL KAWALEC
Father Pawel Kawalec, a native of Poland, is also celebrating his silver jubilee in 2020. He currently serves as parochial vicar of St. Catherine Parish in Sebring. He had formerly served at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice and Holy Cross Parish in Palmetto. He began serving in the Diocese of Venice in 2012.