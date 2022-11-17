SARASOTA | The Diocese of Venice continued its tradition by celebrating Mass for veterans who have served and continue to serve our country in the armed forces. 

The annual Veterans Day Catholic Mass, celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane, is in its 13th year, with the 2022 Mass celebrated at St. Patrick Parish in Sarasota. The Mass, which has been traditionally held at the nearby Sarasota National Cemetery, was relocated out of an abundance of caution for the safety of participants due to rains caused by Hurricane Nicole.

