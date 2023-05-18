Venice CCW

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with the newly installed officers of the Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, May 13, 2023, in Fort Myers, at the conclusion of their annual convention. Pictured with the Bishop are, new President Barbara Evans, Past-President Josephine Weiss, President-Elect Katie Morris, Father Janusz "Jay" Jancarz, VDCCW Spiritual Advisor, Past-President Ellen Bachman, and Treasurer Rebecca Harper. Not pictured is Secretary Nancy Gorman.

FORT MYERS  |  A group of dedicated Catholic women has answered the call of Christ as they imitate Him in how they live their lives each day.

These women are represented by the Venice Diocese Council of Catholic Women (VDCCW) serving as an example of a heartfelt commitment to serve the Church while dedicating themselves to being open to the Holy Spirit.

