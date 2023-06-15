Class of 2023 Verot

The Bishop Verot Catholic High School class of 2023 is seen in the courtyard prior to tgraduation in Fort Myers May 20, 2023.

SARASOTA  |  The four Diocese of Venice Catholic high schools graduated 416 into the world during a three-week span in May 2023.

This group, as they are each year, is impressive for their accomplishments earned through sacrifice, hard work and commitment in mind, body and soul.

