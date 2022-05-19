GAINESVILLE | Athletes from each of the Diocese of Venice Catholic high schools did well at the recent Florida High School Athletic Association Track and Field State Championship May 11 -12, 2022, at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
The top local athletes were:
• Leah Martin-Gonzales, a graduating senior at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples, repeated her class 1A state titles in the long jump and the 100 hurdles, also finishing sixth in the 300 hurdles, and 14th as part of the 4x100 team. She recorded a long jump of 5.45 meters (17 feet 10 ¾ inches) and the 100 hurdles time of 14.26.
• Wyatt Whalen, a graduating senior at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, also won a state title in the class 2A shot put and took third in the discus. He took the shot-put title with a throw of 16.32 m (53 feet 6 ½ inches), and third is discus with a toss of 46.36 m (152 feet 1 inch).
• Another Neumann graduating senior, Josh Galupa, took second in the class 1A 110 hurdles, and fourth in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the high jump and seventh in the long jump.
• Fellow graduating Neumann senior, Connor Savenas, took third in the discus.
In addition to these athletes, St. John Neumann, Bishop Verot, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School and Donahue Catholic Academy of Ave Maria Parish each had representatives qualify for the state championships. Other results include:
• Verot — Team honors: boys (eighth overall); girls (37th overall); girls 3200 relay (fourth); and boys 3200 relay (fourth). Individual honors: Raven Gadson, triple jump (eighth); Christian Fevier, triple jump (12th); Cooper Banks, 800 (eighth); Grayson Tubbs, 800 (14th); Geraldine Herrera, 200 (14th); and Mackenzie de Lisle, 3200 (eighth).
• Mooney — Team honors: girls (32nd overall); boys (46th overall); and girls 1600 relay (sixth). Individual honors: Madeline Carson, discus (sixth); McKayla Cantrell, discus (12th) and shot put (18th); and Cooper Flerlage, discus (eighth).
• Neumann – Team honors: boys (ninth overall); girls (12th overall); girls 400 relay (14th); and girls 3200 relay (18th).
• Donahue — Individual honor: Leo Borjon, 1600 (10th).
Athletes finishing eighth or better each reached the awards podium. Congratulations to all and well done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.