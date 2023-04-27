Lions Cup 2023

A burst of streamers covers hundreds of students during the opening ceremony for the Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools Lion Cup 2 STREAM Robotics Tournament April 22, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers.
These middle school teammates work together to attach a piece of Lego to their robot during the Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools Lion Cup 2 STREAM Robotics Tournament.
Two high school robotics teams try to complete tasks as Bishop Frank J. Dewane looks on during the Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools Lion Cup 2 STREAM Robotics Tournament.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with the winning high school team, Team NIC (Neumann in Control) from St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples at the conclusion of the Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools Lion Cup 2 STREAM Robotics Tournament April 22, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers.
The Flacons 23 team from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers won the middle school division of the Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools Lion Cup 2 STREAM Robotics Tournament April 22, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS  |   The second annual Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools Lion Cup robotics competition was a huge success as 39 teams and more than 220 students gathered April 22, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers.

The Lion Cup, a STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, Math) middle and high school robotics tournament, included competitors and teams representing all 15 Diocesan Catholic schools. The competition was fierce, and the intensity built as the day progressed and the participants became laser-focused on being the best.

