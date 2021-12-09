WESTON, Mass. | T. Gregory Dougherty, a seminarian studying for the Diocese of Venice at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts, was among a group of nine men who were instituted as lectors Dec. 1, 2021. Bishop Frank J. Caggiano, of the Diocese of Bridgeport, was the presiding prelate. The men who are in formation to become priests must be instituted as Lectors, in part because they must be formed and prepared to be proclaimers of the Word of God.
This role includes not only their duties in the celebration of Mass and other liturgical rites, but also by witnessing to the Word of God now and in their future ministry. The main duties of the lector at the Sunday Mass includes proclaiming both the first and second readings.
During the institution ceremony, the bishop instructs the candidates, saying, “You will proclaim that word in the liturgical assembly, instruct children and adults in the faith and prepare them to receive the sacraments worthily.” Through these words, the bishop is making known to the men and the faith community the new expectations in their responsibilities in the Catholic Church. Previously, Seminarian Dougherty received Candidacy for the Orders of Diaconate and Priesthood Oct. 27, 2021.
