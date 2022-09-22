pray

VENICE  |  Each year, October is dedicated to the Most Holy Rosary, with the feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary celebrated Oct. 7, in honor of the Blessed Mother. October was also the month in which Mary appeared for the last time to shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, urging them to “say the rosary every day to obtain peace for the world.”

In celebration of the month, 19 Parishes in the Diocese of Venice will be participating in a Rosary Congress Oct. 1-8, 2022. During the Rosary Congress, the host Parishes (at least two in each Deanery) will provide the hourly praying of the rosary as well as Eucharistic Adoration. Many of the Parishes taking part will also have the celebration of the Mass at the opening and closing of a 24-hour period of Adoration. Several Parishes will make the Sacrament of Reconciliation available during specific times of the Rosary Congress.

