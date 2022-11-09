SARASOTA  |  Every year each Diocese in Florida presents a “Volunteer of the Year” award at the statewide Culture of Life Conference. At this year’s event (Oct. 15, 2022), hosted by the Diocese of St. Petersburg at its Bethany Retreat Center, Rich Owens was announced as the Diocese of Venice award recipient.

VEN Rich Owens

Rich Owens, the Sarasota 40 Days for Life campaign coordinator and 2022 Diocese of Venice Respect Life “Volunteer of the Year,” at a closing event for the 40 Days campaign Nov. 5, 2022.

A winter resident from New Jersey and seasonal member of St. Patrick Parish in Sarasota, Owens participated several times in the 40 Days for Life fall campaign in Sarasota. The Diocesan Respect Life Office has been coordinating the campaign since the first national fall campaign in 2007. 

