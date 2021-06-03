Pallottine Father Fausto Stampiglia, pastor of St. Martha Parish, second from right, is seen at the Sarasota Ministerial Association Luncheon May 26, 2021, with Rabbi Howard Simon, and his wife Rona, Bishop Frank J. Dewane, Father Celestino Gutiérrez, Pastor of St. Jude Parish and Deacon Humberto Alvia of St. Jude Parish. Father Stampiglia was the luncheon honoree.