VENICE | The Sarasota Ministerial Association bestowed its highest honor of “Good and Faithful Servant” upon Pallottine Father Fausto Stampiglia, Vicar Forane and Pastor of St. Martha Parish in Sarasota, the Associations 20th anniversary luncheon May 26, 2021.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane attended the luncheon and gave a special blessing for Father Stampiglia, who was handed the “Good and Faithful Servant Award” by previous recipients.
Father Stampiglia, who celebrates 30 years as Pastor of St. Martha Parish this year, was joined by Deacon Pat Macaulay and Sara Brinn, administrative assistant, both of St. Martha Parish, along with Father Celestino Gutiérrez, Pastor of St. Jude Parish, Deacon Humberto Alvia of St. Jude Parish, and Rabbi Howard Simon, and his wife Rona, of Sarasota.
Chaplain Tom Pfaff, president of the Ministerial Association, said Father Stampiglia is a very deserving and dedicated priest who has been with the organization since the early days of its founding.
“He was reluctant to accept this year’s award, but about a year after we started the association, Father Stampiglia joined as a member,” Pfaff said. “He builds pathways among faith-based organizations and the Sarasota community.”
Father Stampiglia was born and raised in Rome, and ordained there Nov. 27, 1960, as a priest of the Society of the Catholic Apostolate, known as the Pallottines. Father Stampiglia has the distinction of being the first Pastor of St. Martha Church who belongs to a religious order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.