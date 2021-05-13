JACKSONVILLE | Athletes from three Diocese of Venice Catholic high schools did well at the Florida High School Athletic Association Track and Field State Championships held May 7-8, 2021, at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Top local athletes were:
• Leah Martin-Gonzales, a junior at St. John Neumann Catholic High School, took two class 1A state titles (100 hurdles and long jump), and was part of the ninth place 4x100 relay;
• Joshua Gulapa, a junior at St. John Neumann, finished third in the class 1A 110 hurdles, and fourth in the 300 hurdles, and was part of the 11th place 4x400 relay team;
• Max Middleston, a senior at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, wo took second in the class 2A discus and eighth in the javelin;
• Geraldine Herrera, a sophomore at Bishop Verot Catholic High School, took second in the class 2A 200 dash, and 11th in the 100.
Each of the three schools had athletes competing in multiple disciplines, representing their respective schools with speed, agility, determination and grace.
The Mooney girls 4x400 relay team set a new school record in a 10th place finish while Madeline Carson finished in 10th in the discus, leaving the meet as the top ranked sophomore in the state.
Gonzales is a double state champ as she took the 100 hurdles title in a time of 14.50, 0.28 seconds ahead of second place. She also took the long jump title with a jump of 5.72 meters (or 18 feet 9.25 inches), 10.5 inches farther than the next closest competitor.
Herrera’s second place run in the 200 was in a time of 24.55. Middleton had a second-place discus throw of 45.95 meters (150 feet 9 inches. Gulapa finished third in his 110 hurdles race in a time of 14.88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.