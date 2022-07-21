STEUBENVILLE, Ohio | A group representing the Diocese of Venice took part in a national conference on evangelization and catechesis July 11-15, 2022, at Franciscan University, Steubenville, Ohio.
Franciscan University’s 27th annual St. John Bosco Conference for Evangelization and Catechesis, with a theme of Jubilee, took inspiration from Lk 4:18-19, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor ... to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”
The conference included an opening keynote address from Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison, Wisconsin. There were daily opportunities for Mass, numerous workshops, and featured speakers.
The Diocesan delegation was led by Carrie Harkey, Diocese of Venice coordinator of Family Life. Other participants included: Leily Lopez Ramirez, catechist at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in LaBelle; Andres Prias, director of religious education at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Avon Park; Angelica Pena, director of religious education at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish; Natalie Campbell director of religious education at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Naples; Hector Salazar, director of faith formation at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Naples; and Joshua Carlson and Jim Whealan, theology teachers at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers.
“This is the best conference in the nation,” Harkey said. “It served as a chance for each member of the delegation to hear from the finest in the field, network with others to hear about and share best practices, learn of new initiatives, all while being spiritually enriched ourselves.”
Participants took either attended whichever workshops fit their needs, or a focused track, which included youth outreach, Catholic schools and Hispanic outreach. After the conference, Campbell, from St. John the Evangelist in Naples, said she “learned so much, as well as felt renewed in my own faith and mission.”
