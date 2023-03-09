VENICE | The Diocese of Venice will host a historic Eucharistic Congress March 25, 2023, at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center and Luminary Hotel, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers, and time is running out to register.
Organizers with the Diocese Office of Evangelization said that the venue is nearing capacity, with few spots left, so if you are planning to attend, but haven’t registered yet, do so today! Registration can be found at https://dioceseofvenice.org/eucharistic-congress/.
The Eucharistic Congress, with a theme “The Word Became Flesh,” will encompass several parts, including three unique sessions. The first is for Diocesan Catholic middle school students; the second part is a Youth Rally for high-school aged teens (both on March 24); and the showcase event is for men and women and features special breakout sessions in English and Spanish as well as for both genders.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane called for the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress as part of a U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year revival of devotion to the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. The U.S Bishops believe that God wants to see a movement of Catholics across the United States, healed, converted, formed, and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist—and sent out in mission “for the life of the world.”
The National Eucharistic Revival is to serve as a reminder that Catholics around the world are raised to be aware of the transforming power and mercy of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist – the Source and Summit of the Faith.
“The Diocesan Eucharistic Congress is an opportunity for the faithful of the Diocese to come together as one to jointly rekindle a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist,” Bishop Dewane said. “This is a time to grow deeply in your faith, along with others from the Diocese, accompanied by Jesus Christ.”
Elements of the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress include a procession with the Eucharist in a public setting, time for Eucharistic Adoration, availability of the Sacrament of Reconciliation, talks and catechesis on important matters of faith — especially the Holy Eucharist — and the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass with Bishop Dewane.
The schedule for the Congress and line-up of internationally acclaimed speakers, which includes: Father Donald Calloway, MIC; Teresa Tomeo; Hector Molina; Mallory Smith; Mary Ann Weisinger-Puig; Joel de Loera; and Martha Fernandez-Sardina, can be found at https://dioceseofvenice.org/eucharistic-congress/.
Each speaker will allow the faithful the opportunity to become part of the greater National Eucharistic Revival and to leave with their hearts and minds aflame for the love of Jesus, His Catholic Church, and especially the Most Holy Eucharist.
As Pope Francis has stated many times during his Papacy, each time we are present before the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ it is “a renewed personal encounter with Jesus Christ.”
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.