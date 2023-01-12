Featured speakers for the March 25, 2023, Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress in Fort Myers include Teresa Tomeo, left, Marian Father of the Immaculate Conception Don Calloway, top right, and Joel de Loera.
VENICE | Catholics around the world are raised to be aware of the transforming power and mercy of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist – the Source and Summit of the Faith.
To this end, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops developed National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year revival of devotion to the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. The U.S Bishops believe that God wants to see a movement of Catholics across the United States, healed, converted, formed, and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist—and sent out in mission “for the life of the world.”
The response of Bishop Frank J. Dewane and the Diocese of Venice is to host a special Eucharistic Congress from March 24 to March 25, 2023, at the Conference Center and Luminary Hotel on the riverfront of downtown Fort Myers. (More details and registration can be found at https://dioceseofvenice.org/eucharistic-congress/.)
The Eucharistic Congress, with a theme “The Word Made Flesh,” will encompass several parts, including three unique sessions. The first is for Diocesan Catholic middle school students; the second part is a Youth Rally for high-school aged teens; and the showcase event is for adult men and women and features special breakout sessions in English and Spanish as well as for both genders.
“The Diocesan Eucharistic Congress is an opportunity for the faithful of the Diocese to come together as one to jointly rekindle a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist,” Bishop Dewane said. “This is a time to grow deeply in your faith, along with others from the Diocese, accompanied by Jesus Christ.”
Elements of the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress include a procession with the Eucharist in a public setting, a significant amount of time for Eucharistic Adoration, substantial availability of the Sacrament of Reconciliation, talks and catechesis on important matters of faith, and the Holy Mass with Bishop Dewane.
“This is an opportunity for Catholics to bring those things which usually happen behind closed doors, in our Parishes, out into the wide open with the larger community,” explained James Gontis, Diocesan Director of Evangelization.
The schedule for the Congress and line-up of internationally acclaimed speakers will provide each participant the opportunity to become part of the great National Eucharistic Revival.
Gontis said it is expected that those who attend the Congress - be it middle schoolers, high schoolers, or adults - will leave “with their hearts and minds aflame for the love of Jesus, His Catholic Church, and especially the Most Holy Eucharist. Don’t miss the grace!”
Being part of the National Eucharistic Revival and Diocesan Congress is an invitation to the faithful from God to go on a mission, grow in faith, and be compelling witnesses of our Jesus’ love.
Everyone is invited to be a part of this exciting journey as the timing of this movement and the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress come at a critical moment for the Universal Church. The National Eucharistic Revival explains, this effort comes now, because the Church needs healing, and the world needs the Church.
“Scandal, division, disease, doubt. The Church has withstood each of these throughout our very human history. But today we confront all of them, all at once. Our response in this moment is pivotal,” National Eucharistic Revival documents state. “In the midst of these roaring waves, Jesus is present, reminding us that He is more powerful than the storm. He desires to heal, renew, and unify the Church and the world.”
As Pope Francis has stated, each time we are present before the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ it is “a renewed personal encounter with Jesus Christ.”
