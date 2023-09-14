Permanent diaconate class of 2025

The permanent diaconate class of 2025 is seen with Bishop Frank J. Dewane following their installation as Ministry of Lector on Sept. 9, 2023.

 BOB REDDY | FC

SARASOTA  |  One by one, the 10 permanent diaconate candidates placed their hands on a Bible, promising to live out and share the powerful message of its ancient, holy words.

“Take this Book of Holy Scripture, be faithful in handing on the Word of God, so that it may grow strong in the hearts of His people,” Bishop Frank J. Dewane instructed during the Rite of Installation into the Ministry of Lector, Sept. 9, 2023, at a vigil Mass St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota.

Class of 2025 permanent deacons

The 10 members of the permanent diaconate class of 2025 are seen following their installation as Ministry of Lector by Bishop Frank J. Dewane Sept. 9, 2023, at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota.

