Leadership with the Florida Council of Catholic Women participate in a closing Mass of their 2022 conference in Sarasota at St. Martha Parish Oct. 22, 2022.

SARASOTA | The 25th Biennial Conference of the Florida Council of Catholic Women took place Oct. 20-22, 2022, at the Embassy Suites in downtown Sarasota. The theme for the Conference was “Love One Another.”

Members of Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women hosted the event just three weeks after Hurricane Ian struck the Diocese Sept. 28.

