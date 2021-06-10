VENICE | A group of dedicated Catholic women have answered the call of Christ as they imitate Him in how they live their lives each day.
These women are represented by the Venice Diocese Council of Catholic Women (VDCCW) serving as an example of a heartfelt commitment to serve the Church while dedicating themselves to being open to the Holy Spirit.
Each year members gather for a convention with the goal of unifying their efforts to do the most good for the benefit of all. The 35th annual convention was held June 4-5, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice, and the theme was: “What Have You Done for the Least of My People?”
A central part of the gathering was the celebration of the closing Mass celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane and concelebrated by Father Jay Jancarz, new VDCCW Spiritual Advisor and Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, and Father Juan Lorenzo, Parochial Vicar of St. Michael Parish in Wauchula.
Bishop Dewane praised the diocesan council for coming together and giving witness to the Faith by how they reach out for the marginalized in society, treating them in very humble ways. He said their work is recognized at the Parish and Diocesan levels and what they do is a “true giving from the heart.”
The 2021 convention was the first held in-person in two years because of the Pandemic. The keynote speaker was Jean Bazley, who is a past-President of the Florida Council of Catholic Women. Also speaking were Sheila Snow Hopkins, current Florida Council President/Province Director; Martha Klinikowski, a former board member of the Florida CCW; Sue Miller, a member of the National Council of Catholic Women; Katie Morris, of the Our Lady of Lourdes CCW; and Father Lorenzo.
There was a break-out session for the Latina ladies, including a group of more than a dozen VDCCW Juniors, primarily from St. Michael Parish.
Several of the participants reflected upon the convention noting that it was a time filled with camaraderie and sisterhood. One woman noted she learned that while one may not feel worthy of a call of the Lord, they should all be comforted that they will be provide the gifts needed to do what the Lord desires.
The VDCCW annually presents money raised throughout the previous year to two worthy causes — the Diocesan Seminarian Fund and to Catholic Charities.
Bishop Dewane accepted a check for $10,000 from the VDCCW for the Diocesan Seminarian Fund, which was presented by Cornelia Zanetti, the mother of Father Gordon Zanetti, Pastor of St. Thomas More Parish in Sarasota. An additional $2,200 will be given to the National CCW Vocations Fund.
Money from the statewide CCW “Hugs for Homeless Fund,” in the among of $8,466.19, was presented to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc. Philomena Pereira, CEO of Catholic Charities, accepted the check and praised the VDCCW members not only for the check, but for the other ways members support the program, including through donations of baby supplies, gift baskets for farm worker housing residents and food drives, just to name a few.
The VDCCW Convention concluded with an installation of the new officers. Bishop Dewane presided over the ceremony noting the group was selected to lead after having been recognized for their gifts of leadership and responsibility. The new officers are Josephine Weiss as president; Barbara Evans as president-elect; Fran Frederick as treasurer; and Peggy Thomas as secretary. The outgoing officers were Ellen Bachman and Brenda Dolan co-presidents; Josephine Weiss, president-elect; Dienne Wenzel, secretary; and Marianne Torgler, treasurer.
The two-day convention also included several tributes to Franciscan Father Joseph Connolly, who was a longtime VDCCW Spiritual Advisor and passed away in early 2021.
To learn more about the Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, visit www.vdccw.org.
