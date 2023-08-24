VENICE | “Eat well, do good” is the theme of a local program that will support area non-profits in September. The program, Community Harvest, is in its 26th year, and this year, for the first time, will include Diocese of Venice Catholic schools as one of its beneficiaries.
“We’re delighted to be included in Community Harvest this year,” said Father John Belmonte, S.J., Superintendent of Catholic Education for the Diocese of Venice. “The Diocese’s Catholic Schools serve more than 6,000 area students, and contributions in any amount help us with our mission of preparing these students for a life of purpose by providing an education centered in Christ.”
Those interested in helping local non-profits, including the Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools, can do so simply by dining at any of the participating restaurants during September. The restaurant group donates 5 percent of all diners’ checks to charities selected by the guests.
Participating restaurants include restaurants owned by the1905 Family of Restaurants group, including all Columbia restaurants, Cha Cha Coconuts, Ulele, Goody Goody and Casa Santo Stefano. Two of the restaurants — Columbia, and Cha Cha Coconuts — have locations in Sarasota on St. Armand’s Circle. The others are located in Tampa.
The Community Harvest program has donated more than $3 million to the local community since its inception in 1998.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.