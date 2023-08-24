St. Martha school

These girls are enjoying their first day of school at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota Aug. 10, 2023.

VENICE  |  “Eat well, do good” is the theme of a local program that will support area non-profits in September. The program, Community Harvest, is in its 26th year, and this year, for the first time, will include Diocese of Venice Catholic schools as one of its beneficiaries.

“We’re delighted to be included in Community Harvest this year,” said Father John Belmonte, S.J., Superintendent of Catholic Education for the Diocese of Venice. “The Diocese’s Catholic Schools serve more than 6,000 area students, and contributions in any amount help us with our mission of preparing these students for a life of purpose by providing an education centered in Christ.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.