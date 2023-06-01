VENICE  |  The journey of the Easter Season concluded, and the the Holy Spirit has descended to provide the gifts of wisdom, knowledge, understanding, fortitude, counsel, piety and fear of the Lord.

Pentecost confirmation

Sacred Chrism is applied to the forehead of this man by Bishop Frank J. Dewane as part of the Sacrament of Confirmation on Pentecost, May 26, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Pentecost confirmation

A woman presents herself to Bishop Frank J. Dewane for confirmation on Pentecost, May 26, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

Celebrated this year on May 28, the Solemnity of Pentecost Sunday marks an important transition in the lives of the Apostles and clarifies their mission in creating the Lord’s Church on earth and is traditionally viewed as the “birthday” of the Church. Pentecost, which literally means 50, falls 50 days after Easter and is 10 days after the Ascension of the Lord. As a symbol of Pentecost and the Holy Spirit, the clergy wear red vestments on this day. 

