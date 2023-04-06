Venice Chrism Mass

The Presbyterate of the Diocese of Venice joined Bishop Frank J. Dewane in the celebration of the Chrism Mass April 4, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Priests of the Diocese of Venice renew their priestly promises before Bishop Frank J. Dewane during the Chrism Mass April 4, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

Venice | Bishop Frank J. Dewane was joined by more than 130 priests from across the Diocese for the annual Chrism Mass April 4, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

The Chrism Mass, which takes place during Holy Week every year, is one of the most solemn and important liturgies of the Catholic liturgical calendar. This celebration, which was witnessed by more than 1,000 of the faithful, including more than 350 students from Diocesan Catholic schools, marks the institution of the priesthood by Christ and is an expression of unity of the priests with their Shepherd, the Bishop of the Diocese.

