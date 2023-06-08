Charismatic Conference

Tori Harris speaks during the 2023 Diocese of Venice English Catholic Charismatic Renewal conference June 3, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Charismatic Conference

A large crowd listens to Tori Harris, author and musician, who served as the keynote speaker for 2023 Diocese of Venice English Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference June 3, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
20230609_ven_charismatic_1.jpg

Logo of Diocese of Venice English Catholic Charismatic Renewal

Venice | When we give our lives to Jesus, with the help and guidance of the Holy Spirit, we become more like Him.

This fundamental concept served as a guidepost for the participants in the 2023 Diocese of Venice English Catholic Charismatic Renewal two-day “For Such a Time as This” Spiritual Gifts Conference with a concert, June 2-3, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. The conference fell between the Solemnities of Pentecost (May 28) and the Most Holy Trinity (June 4).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.