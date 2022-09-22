FORT MYERS  |  A bright white building along Michigan Avenue in the Dunbar and Harlem Heights sections of Fort Myers has been a beacon of hope in the community for nearly 35 years.

The African Caribbean American Center (AFCAAM Center), a program of Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Inc., has been a stalwart since 1988, providing after-school tutoring and mentoring in a positive and safe environment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.