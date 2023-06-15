NORTH PORT  |  Lily Palmer beamed with contented joy as she took part in a Corpus Christi procession at San Pedro Parish in North Port June 11, 2023, the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ.

“The power of Our Lord, and His Presence in the Blessed Sacrament, brings me great comfort,” Palmer said. “I feel so happy to be able to honor Jesus in this special way.”

