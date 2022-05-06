VENICE | There are 28 high school girls who now have the distinct honor of being named Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Golden Rose Award recipients.
The Golden Rose Awards were presented during an April 30, 2022, luncheon at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. The Golden Rose Award seeks to recognize the basic tenets of the Council of Catholic Women – spirituality, leadership and service.
Father Jay Jancarz, the Council’s Spiritual Advisor and Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice, presented the awards while Anne De Camillo, president of St. William Parish Council of Catholic Women and chair of Golden Rose Committee, gave each young lady a rose.
“This is a such an honor to be recognized,” said Golden Rose recipient Gianna Frino, of St. William Parish in Naples. The freshman at Barron Collier High School is an outstanding athlete and very active in the Parish. She is an altar server and active in the Parish youth group. In her spare time, Giana loves to volunteer at the Parish, specifically in the outreach to the younger children. “I am so blessed to be able to give back to the Parish.”
Josephine Weiss, diocesan Council president, said it is important to recognize these worthy recipients who were each nominated by the respective Parishes and Catholic schools. Nominees must currently be in high school, active in their Parish, and a practicing Catholic who regularly attends Sunday Mass, Weiss said.
“We recognize those girls who exhibit outstanding qualities in spirituality, leadership ability, while also completing a meaningful service project,” Weiss said. “We received a great response and are proud to honor these young ladies with the Golden Rose Award.”
Father Jancarz congratulated the young ladies and said it is noble to recognize the girls for their service and leadership. Father said the best example of a perfect leader for them to follow is Jesus Christ.
“He showed His leadership on Holy Thursday, getting up from the table and washing the feet of His friends, the Disciples. Every good leader is a person of humility. Thank you for your great dedication to your parishes and to the people you serve… you have the spirit of dedication, commitment and service which not only came down from the Holy Spirit, but it also came from your parents.”
Each Golden Rose Award recipient was presented with a certificate and golden rose. They will also receive a membership into the National Council of Catholic Women.
The Golden Rose Award was first awarded in 2020 and 2021 following the example of Council affiliates, with the first in-person Venice Diocesan ceremony held in April 2021.
Those receiving awards this year were: Michelle Aguilera, Epiphany Cathedral, Venice; Megan Grace Ayan, St. Ann, Naples; Emma Beckner, Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles, Bradenton; Lucy Brodeur, Our Lady of Light, Fort Myers; Alexis Camina, St. Elizabeth Seton, Naples; Julianna Courville, Epiphany Cathedral, Venice; Abigail Cudnik, St. Andrew, Cape Coral; Misda Dantes, St. Peter the Apostle, Naples; Venessa de la Rosa, St. Michael, Wauchula; Abby Dunston-Wagner, St. Joseph, Bradenton; Sofia Flores, St. Cecilia, Fort Myers; Trinity Nicole Forget, St. Ann, Naples; Gianna Frino, St. William, Naples; Natalie Gomez, St. Catherine, Sebring; Madeline Harkness, St. Katherine Drexel, Cape Coral; Anna Latell, Bishop Verot Catholic High School, Fort Myers; Delaney Lento, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, Sarasota; Juanita Leon, Holy Cross, Palmetto; Rebecca Lozada, San Antonio, Port Charlotte; Alexis Mendieta, San Pedro, North Port; Belinda Cruz Paz, St. Agnes, Naples; Natalie Pfeiffer, St. Francis Xavier, Fort Myers; Gabriella Ragozzino, Our Lady of Lourdes, Venice; Karyme Ramirez, St. Finbarr, Naples; Faith Romero, Donahue Catholic Academy of Ave Maria Parish, Ave Maria; Mackenzie Thomas, St. John XXIII, Fort Myers; Madison Thomas, St. John XXIII, Fort Myers; and Charlotte Thompson, St. Joseph, Bradenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.