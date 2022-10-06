VENICE | Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., the charitable arm of the Diocese of Venice, has opened Disaster Response Sites throughout Southwest Florida, to aid those suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Also, some Catholic Parishes, with the help of their local community, are setting up their own emergency supply distribution centers.
“Catholic Charities and The Diocese of Venice are working together to ensure that we are doing all we can,” said the Bishop Frank J. Dewane. “There are many in need of help, and we are grateful for those who have volunteered their time, talents, or resources in the service of our brothers and sisters in need. Please join me in continuing to pray for the safety and recovery of those affected by the hurricane, and for all the first responders and helpers. May God bless you.”
Confirmed Disaster Response Sites to date are listed below. At all sites, unless otherwise noted, Catholic Charities will be providing food, water, and other essential supplies, and will be accepting donations of goods and supplies.
For more information, to donate, or volunteer, visit Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice online at www.catholiccharitiesdov.org. To donate to humanitarian efforts and necessary recovery efforts in the Diocese of Venice, such as the restoration and repair of churches and schools, visit www.dioceseofvenice.org/hurricaneian.
CONFIRMED DISASTER RESPONSE SITES AS OF OCT. 5, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY
• St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and 3-7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
DESOTO COUNTY
• St. Paul Parish (New Church), 1330 E Oak St., Arcadia, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and 3-7 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
HARDEE COUNTY
• St. Michael Parish (Supporting the Servant Sisters of the Virgin of Matara), 408 Heard Bridge Road, Wauchula. Daily, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and 5-7 p.m. Hot meals from 6-7 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 9. NOTE: For any other specific need, contact us at the Church at 863-773-4089, Ext. 1, Ext. 5
LEE COUNTY
• Centro Juan Diego, 28360 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and 3-7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Elizabeth Kay Galeana Center, 4235 Michigan Ave., Fort Myers, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and 3-7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Jesus the Worker Parish, 881 Nuna Ave., Fort Myers, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (time subject to change)
• St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 1922 SW 20th Ave., Cape Coral, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon. NOTE: St. Katharine Drexel Parish is offering drive-up distribution of food (MRE’s), water, sanitary baby wipes and Clorox disinfecting wipes.
SARASOTA COUNTY
• San Pedro Parish, 4380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and 3-7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
DONATIONS ONLY SITE
• Sarasota Regional Office, 5055 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-355-4680, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. NOTE: DONATION SITE ONLY. Catholic Charities will be accepting donations of food and water for Hurricane Ian victims.
