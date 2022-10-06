How to help box for Venice after Ian

VENICE  |  Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., the charitable arm of the Diocese of Venice, has opened Disaster Response Sites throughout Southwest Florida, to aid those suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Also, some Catholic Parishes, with the help of their local community, are setting up their own emergency supply distribution centers.

“Catholic Charities and The Diocese of Venice are working together to ensure that we are doing all we can,” said the Bishop Frank J. Dewane. “There are many in need of help, and we are grateful for those who have volunteered their time, talents, or resources in the service of our brothers and sisters in need. Please join me in continuing to pray for the safety and recovery of those affected by the hurricane, and for all the first responders and helpers. May God bless you.”

