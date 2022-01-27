Venice | Our present cultural context poses serious challenges for young people – the speed of change, technological advances, and the withering numbers of choices, just to name a few. Those challenges notwithstanding, the sources of meaning and happiness for people remain the same: family and faith. Parents want their children to grow up to be happy, responsible, successful adults. So where does one find places where we have faith fostered, self-confidence created, good decisions supported, enduring values promoted, good habits nurtured, virtues revered, emotional and physical health safeguarded, and academic achievement and hard work prized? Catholic schools. We need them now more than ever. There are, of course, many alternatives to Catholic schools. There is no substitute.
Families from all walks of life have recognized the benefits of a Catholic education, particularly those institutions in Southwest Florida. From August 2020 to January 2022, Catholic School enrollment across the Diocese of Venice increased by more than 700 students — over 14 percent. The surge of new residents across Florida certainly helped this remarkable growth. However, why have hundreds of families decided to enroll their children in Catholic schools rather than one of the public or private school counterparts? Two acronyms may shed light on the answer.
STREAM
The Diocese of Venice’s STREAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Religion, Arts, and Mathematics) initiatives have played a key role in delivering an innovative curriculum that parents understand is important for their children. Through partnerships with educational technology leaders Apple, Lego, Google and Archangel Tablets, every school in the diocese has enhanced its ability to deliver a faith-filled education supported by cutting edge tools that encourage students to create, explore and collaborate. The Diocese has further reinforced this $300,000 investment in technology by creating a comprehensive professional development program for teachers and administrators. On March 21, 2022, the Diocese will host the first-ever STREAM Symposium. More than 500 teachers, principals, industry leaders and community partners will converge at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers to learn new skills, share best practices, and showcase the latest in technology.
CSW
Catholic Schools Week provides a second key to the Diocese’s successes in enrollment and beyond. This year marks the 48th year nationally celebrating Catholic education. From Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, schools will celebrate their Parishes, our nation, vocations, our families and our teachers. Schools organize activities and public events to provide an opportunity to see the positive benefits of a Catholic education. Interested in attending one of these events? Visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/find-a-school/. Then contact the school(s) of your choice for the latest updates.
Every Catholic Schools Week is an opportunity to recognize the value and contributions of Catholic education to the Church and the world. It also allows the Diocese of Venice Catholic schools to express their gratitude to the generous parishioners who make Catholic education affordable to those most in need. This support ensures that our schools will remain dedicated to producing the Christ-like leaders the Church and world needs.
While there is a cost to a Catholic education, each Diocesan school offers a variety of scholarships and financial aid opportunities. In addition, the Florida Legislature expanded the Step-Up for Students program in 2021, allowing more families to enroll their children in a Catholic school.
Last year, eligible families received up to $7,000 for tuition and fees. This amount is expected to increase for the 2022-23 academic year. Contact your nearest Catholic School about scholarship and financial aid opportunities or visit www.sufs.org/swflcatholic to apply for the Step-Up for Students scholarship directly.
Learn how you can give your child the gift of a Catholic education by visiting https://dioceseofvenice.org/offices/offices-departments/catholicschools/.
