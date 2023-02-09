A donor recognition wall was unveiled Feb. 2, 2023, for the St. Ann Catholic School Foundation Faith Family Future Endowment in Naples. With just 35 donors, the endowment is at $11.46 million. The ceremony coincided with Catholic Schools Week.
AJ Scheip, a St. Mary Academy second grade teacher, shares his experiences as a missionary working with the vulnerable and homeless in Los Angeles, the Bronx and St. Cloud, Minnesota, with students in grades two thru five. The presentation was made in the Sarasota school chapel Feb. 2, 2023, during Catholic School Week.
During Catholic Schools Week at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers one of the service projects including collecting supplies, snacks and gifts for military service members on active duty. The items were organized and then boxed into individual care packages to be shipped out.
Bradenton Police Department K9 Liberty receives lots of affection during a Catholic Schools Week visit to St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton Feb. 2, 2023.
Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2023 was Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2023 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation. It is an opportunity to celebrate Catholic education and its fruits.
The 15 Diocesan Catholic Schools, serving 5,837 students, is an investment in the future and they serve as the heart of the Diocese, building the Catholic leadership of tomorrow. Schools are in Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, Port Charlotte, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Ave Maria and Sebring.
