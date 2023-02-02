Venice Catholic School Week

Following a Mass for students from all Collier County Catholic schools Jan. 31, 2023, Bishop Frank J. Dewane checked out St. John Neumann Catholic High School as it hosted a Catholic Schools Week lunch and fun day on their Naples campus.

NAPLES  |  Mass, proclamations, service, and fun are just a few elements of Catholic Schools Week 2023 across the Diocese of Venice.

The week (Jan. 29 to Feb. 4) kicked off with Catholic school students speaking at weekend Masses. There, they spoke about the benefits of a Catholic education and the continuing need to support Diocesan schools to ensure the Church of tomorrow has leaders who are well formed. Many of the 15 Diocesan Catholic schools held open houses for prospective students and their families on Jan. 29, kicking off the annual enrollment period.

