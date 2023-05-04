Connor Longo

Connor Longo, a sixth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton, was the 1 millionth guest of the Bradenton Marauders baseball team at LECOM Park April 23, 2023. Connor and his mother, Valerie Longo, were at the game as part of a school mother/son night.

BRADENTON  |  A celebratory shower of confetti, streamers and party poppers, hugs from Marty the Marauder, and cheers from the staff of the Bradenton Marauders greeted Connor Longo as he entered LECOM Park in Bradenton April 23, 2023.

The sixth grader from St. Joseph Catholic School was taking part in the school’s mother/son baseball game when he was welcomed as the one millionth fan to walk through the gates of the park since the team began play in 2010.

