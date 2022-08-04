Diocese of Venice Catholic Schools

Ahead of even the population growth in the region, the 15 Diocese of Venice Catholic schools are each witnessing a large increase in enrollment.

With just days before the start of the 2022-2023 Academic Year, enrollment is up 25% over the start of this 2020-2021 Academic Year. That year was when Diocesan schools opened on-time during the height of the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.