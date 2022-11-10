VEN Kristallnacht 1

Bishop Frank J. Dewane addresses the audience during a Catholic-Jewish Dialogue of Collier County Kristallnacht Holocaust remembrance ceremony Nov. 6, 2022, at Temple Shalom in Naples.

NAPLES  |  It was on the night of Nov. 9-10, 1938, when members of the Nazi party sponsored anti-Jewish riots (pogroms) which attacked Jewish persons and destroyed Jewish owned property in Germany and Austria. “Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass” is regarded by historians as “the Night the Holocaust began” in Europe, which ultimately led to the murder of more than six million Jews.

Rochelle Lieb, a Gen Shoah (a second generation Holocaust survivor), lights a memorial candle during a Kristallnacht Holocaust remembrance ceremony by the Catholic-Jewish Dialogue of Collier County Nov. 6, 2022, at Temple Shalom in Naples.

To remember those events, the Catholic-Jewish Dialogue of Collier County hosted its annual “Kristallnacht: The Night of Broken Glass” Nov. 5, 2022, at Temple Shalom in Naples. The event was co-sponsored by the Diocese of Venice and Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, GenShoah of SWFL, and the Holocaust Museum and Janet G. and Harvey D. Cohen Education Center.

