The Diocese of Venice Department of Education hosted about 100 for new teacher orientation July 31, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

FORT MYERS  |  The excitement is building as the faculty and staff at the 15 Diocese of Venice Catholic schools prepare lesson plans and decorate classrooms for the start of the 2023-2024 Academic Year on Aug. 9, 2023.

More than 100 new teachers were welcomed during a July 31, orientation session at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice presented by the Diocesan Office of Catholic Education, with Superintendent Father John Belmonte, SJ, and Jennifer Falestiny, Director of Curriculum. The large number of new teachers is due to increased enrollment at every Diocesan Catholic school..

