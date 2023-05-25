2023 Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida scholars

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with some of the 2023 Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida, Inc., scholarship recipients during a May 18, 2023, luncheon at Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall, Venice.

 BOB REDDY | FC

VENICE  |  Bishop Frank J. Dewane, joined by Board members of the Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida Inc., honored 23 scholarship winners during a ceremony May 19, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall in Venice.

The recipients of the Mary Fran Carroll, Coseglia, Schaerf, Toner, Schwarz and Carey Scholarships were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements and for their commitment to continuing their education in pursuit of wide-ranging career paths such as education, medicine, business, engineering and more. The Foundation Scholarship Committee carefully reviewed 91 applications before determining the winners. Many of the Foundation Board members were present for the luncheon.

Ava Shields, CCF scholarship winner

Ava Shields, a recent Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School graduate, thanks the Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida, Inc., and its board for awarding her a scholarship during a May 18, 2023, luncheon at Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall, Venice.
CCF award members

Bishop Frank J. Dewane and the board of the Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida, Inc., are seen with scholarship recipients during a May 18, 2023, luncheon at Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall, Venice.

