FORT MYERS  |  In the days before Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc. was preparing for the worst, making plans to mobilize as soon as the storm clouds cleared.

Since that time, Catholic Charities has set up eight Hurricane Ian disaster response Points of Distribution (POD), helping to bring water, food and aid to those who need it. Arcadia, Cape Coral, Wauchula, Naples, Bonita Springs and North Port each have one location, and there are three locations in Fort Myers. Additional unofficial distribution points have opened as the need has increased in parts of Lee and Charlotte counties.

