Image from the Hurricane Ian disaster response site at the Elizabeth K. Galeana Center of Catholic Charities in Fort Myers Oct. 12, 2022.

VENICE  |  Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., has worked tirelessly to care for the most vulnerable, since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022. The numbers are astounding; Catholic Charites has served 107,000+ people, organized 1,900+ volunteers, provided 21,000+ hot meals, and distributed 2,500+ tons of supplies.

The demand was great,” said Eddie Gloria, CEO of Catholic Charities DOV. “Catholic Charities stepped up to do what had to be done even as many of our staff and volunteers suffered losses from Ian.”

A Catholic Charities caseworker speaks with a someone seeking asisstance following Hurricane Ian in Bonita Springs Oct. 4, 2022.
Drone image of the Hurricane Ian disaster response site at the Elizabeth K. Galeana Center of Catholic Charities in Fort Myers Oct. 12, 2022.

