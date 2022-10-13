VEN Ian CCUSA check

Sister Donna Markham, OP, Catholic Charities USA President and CEO, is seen with Eddie Gloria, CEO of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., center, and Bishop Frank J. Dewane Oct. 12, 2022, at the Catholic Center in Venice. She presented a check for $500,000 for the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

VENICE  |  During the first two weeks of the coordinated response to Hurricane Ian disaster relief, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., has helped more than 50,000 people with supplies of water, food, tarps, blankets and much more.

This outreach has been made possible by the direction of CEO Eddie Gloria, his team, volunteers and the guidance of Bishop Frank J. Dewane.

