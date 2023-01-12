VEN Ian Ephipany 1

Nicole Loseto , principal of Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School, leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 9, 2023, in Venice at the school upon the official reopening of the main school building following repairs from damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Joining Loseto were Cathedral Rector Msgr. Patrick Dubios, left, and Father John Belmonte, SJ, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Education.

VENICE  |  Patience, teamwork, hard work, perseverance, and faith were all needed to overcome the destructive impacts of Hurricane Ian at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice.

In less than 100 days, repairs to the main school building were far enough along to ensure every student would safely and joyfully return to their original classroom. It was Sept. 28, 2022, when Hurricane Ian tore off the roof of the main building, allowing water to pour into the classrooms. Replacement of the roof, HVAC and other items, as well as the ceiling tiles and floors of nearly every room were needed before a return to the classroom could take place.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.